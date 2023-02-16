HamberMenu
Isnt She Beautiful and Klimt please

February 16, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Isnt She Beautiful and Klimt pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb 16).

Inner sand: 1400m: Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. In fine nick.

Outer sand: 600m: Able One (Jagadeesh) 46. Easy. Once You Go Black (rb) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Ardakan (Salman K) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Saigon (Bhawani S), Musterion (Aliyar) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Klimt (Saqlain) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Moved attractively. Isnt She Beautiful (Saqlain) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1400m: Foi (Darshan), Star Comet (Bhawani S) 1-34, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Love (Prabhakaran), Long Lease (Khurshad) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 57. They jumped out well and finished together. Accumulate (Darshan) 1-36, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out smartly.

