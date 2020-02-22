Isle Of Skye, Bold Legend, Immortality and Le Mans impress

Isle Of Skye, Bold Legend, Immortality and Le Mans impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Run Forrest Run (Zeeshan) 40. Easy. Mexican Mojo (Zeeshan), Teodor Monte (rb) 40.5. Pair level. In Contention (Raghuveer), Memorable Moments (Dashrath) 41. Pair level. Superleggra (Zeeshan) 41. Easy. Finalist (Dashrath) 37. Moved well.

800m: Between Friends (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved well. So Splendid (Merchant) 57, 600/42. Easy. Pense’e (Neeraj), Treasure Hunt (Parmar) 52.5, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sandalphon (Zameer) 51.5, 600/39.5. Worked well. Arabian Friend (Merchant) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Twinspire (Dashrath), Seniority (Mansoor) 54.5, 600/40. Pair moved freely.

1000m: North Winds (Peter) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Urged. Northern Lights (rb), Brave Eagle (Parmar) 1-9.5, 600/41. They ended level. Moon River (Parmar), Tiberius (Kharadi) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Rambunctious (Parmar), Minx (Kharadi) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Isle Of Skye (David Egan) 1-20, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Responded well. King Cyrus (Parmar), Hioctane (Kharadi) 1-22, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Immortality (Kharadi), Alluring Silver (David Egan) 1-21, 1000/1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Bold Legend (David Egan), Fire N Ice (Kharadi) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Note former. Le Mans (Mahesh), Salvo (Akshay) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level.