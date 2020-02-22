Races

Isle Of Skye, Bold Legend, Immortality and Le Mans impress

Isle Of Skye, Bold Legend, Immortality and Le Mans impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Run Forrest Run (Zeeshan) 40. Easy. Mexican Mojo (Zeeshan), Teodor Monte (rb) 40.5. Pair level. In Contention (Raghuveer), Memorable Moments (Dashrath) 41. Pair level. Superleggra (Zeeshan) 41. Easy. Finalist (Dashrath) 37. Moved well.

800m: Between Friends (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved well. So Splendid (Merchant) 57, 600/42. Easy. Pense’e (Neeraj), Treasure Hunt (Parmar) 52.5, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sandalphon (Zameer) 51.5, 600/39.5. Worked well. Arabian Friend (Merchant) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Twinspire (Dashrath), Seniority (Mansoor) 54.5, 600/40. Pair moved freely.

1000m: North Winds (Peter) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Urged. Northern Lights (rb), Brave Eagle (Parmar) 1-9.5, 600/41. They ended level. Moon River (Parmar), Tiberius (Kharadi) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Rambunctious (Parmar), Minx (Kharadi) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Isle Of Skye (David Egan) 1-20, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Responded well. King Cyrus (Parmar), Hioctane (Kharadi) 1-22, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Immortality (Kharadi), Alluring Silver (David Egan) 1-21, 1000/1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Bold Legend (David Egan), Fire N Ice (Kharadi) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Note former. Le Mans (Mahesh), Salvo (Akshay) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 7:36:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/isle-of-skye-bold-legend-immortality-and-le-mans-impress/article30889576.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY