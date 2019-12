Isabella poised for a hat-trick

: Isabella, who is in fine nick, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Soli And Gool Poonawalla Memorial Gold Cup (1,200m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Sept. 8).

1. DELAGE PLATE (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 1-55 p.m.: 1. Ashwa Raftar (4) Umesh 60, 2. Durango (3) Ajeeth Kumar 59, 3. King Maker (6) Surya Prakash 57.5, 4. George Cross (1) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 5. N R I Heights (ex: Solar Heights) (5) Akshay Kumar 52 and 6. Lockhart (2) Afroz Khan 54.

1. KING MAKER, 2. DURANGO.

2. STAR HAVEN PLATE (1,800m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2-25: 1. Euro Zone (2) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Buttonwood (5) Koushik 58.5, 3. Actually (6) Surya Prakash 56.5, 4. Lancashire (3) B.R. Kumar 56, 5. Mossad (4) Afroz Khan 55 and 6. Nazariya (1) Akshay Kumar 55.

1. BUTTONWOOD, 2. MOSSAD.

3. HALF A CROWN PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), (No whips), 3-00: 1. Amazing Script (7) Surya Prakash 60.5, 2. On The Fire (4) G. Naresh 60, 3. Darshish (10) Abhay Singh 59, 4. Guinding Force (1) Santosh Raj 58.5, 5. Solo Winner (3) C.P. Bopanna 57.5, 6. Crimson Fire (5) Deepak Singh 57, 7. Brush The Sky (2) Gaurav Singh 55.5, 8. Nathu La (9) Afroz Khan 54, 9. Handsome Duo (6) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5, 10. Withrosemakeup (8) Ajit Singh 51.5 and 11. Bombastic (11) Gaddam 50.

1. DARSHISH, 2. AMAZING SCRIPT, 3. NATHU LA.

4. SWEEPING SUCCESS PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 3-30: 1. Cerberus (4) B. Nikhil 56, 2. Linewiler (9) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Mehrzad (3) S.G. Prasad 56, 4. Mind Reader (5) Nakhat Singh 56, 5. Star Racer (2) Deepak Singh 56, 6. Starwalker (6) Ajeeth Kumur 56, 7. Augenstern (1) Gaddam 54.5, 8. Green Turf (1) A. A. Vikrant 54.5, 9. Scared Lamp (8) Aneel 54.5, and 10. Safra (10) N. Rawal 54.5.

1. LINEWILER, 2. MIND READER, 3. MEHRZAD.

5. ARMY CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4-00: 1. Pontius Pilate (3) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Rahil (2) Gopal Singh 56.5, 3. Aon Aon Aon (8) Suraj Narredu 56, 4. Versallies (7) Afron Khan 55.5, 5. Marinetti (5) Akshay Kumar 51, 6. Desert Moon (5) Khurshad Alam 53, 7. One One One (9) C.P. Bopanna 52.5, 8. Sarvatra (6) Abhay Singh 52, 9. Palsy Walsy (10) B. Nikhil 51 and 10. Takisha (4) G. Naresh 50.5.

1. MARINETTI, 2. PONTIUS PILATE, 3. AON AON AON.

6. SOLI AND GOOL POONAWALLA MEMORIAL GOLD CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 75 and above (Cat. I), 4-30: 1. Moondancer (2) Rohit Kumar 60, 2. Prospero (4) Gaurav Singh 60, 3. Titus (7) Kiran Naidu 59.5, 4. Amazing Response (6) Akshay Kumar 59, 5. Exclusive Wind (5) P. Sai Kumar 58, 6. That's My Class (1) A. A. Vikrant 58, 7. Isabella (3) Suraj Narredu 57 and 8. Chase Your Dreams (8) Ashhad Asbar 52.

1. ISABELLA, 2. AMAZING RESPONSE, 3. MOONDANCER.

7. RED RUFUS PLATE (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 5-00: 1. N R I Flame (9) Kuldeep Singh 60, 2. New Comer (2) Jitendra Singh 60, 3. Super Act (5) Surya Prakash 60, 4. Halo's Princess 97) G. Naresh 59.5, 5. Stormy (10) Afroz Khan 59.5, 6. Yogastha (6) Ajeeth Kumar 59.5, 7. Cowboys Delight (3) Kunal Bunde 58.5, 8. Shivalik Sand (8) Rohit Kumar 58.5, 9. Hopscotch (11) N. Rawal 56, 10. Top Singer (4) A.A. Vikrant 55.5 and 11. Turf Emperor (1) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. TURF EMPEROR, 2. HALO'S PRINCESS, 3. N R I FLAME.

Day's best: ISABELLA.

Double: BUTTONWOOD — LINEWILER.

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7; Tla: all races.