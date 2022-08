Iron Age, Zarak and Kamaria show out Iron Age, Zarak and Kamaria showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 11). Due to inclement weather in the morning the track work was held in the afternoon. Inner sand: 600m: Leto (Saba) 41. Easy. Souza (Chouhan) 42. Easy. 800m: Commandment (Mosin) 58, 600/43. Easy. Liam (Shelar) 57, 600/42. Easy. Thunberg (Chouhan) 57, 600/42. Moved freely. Liberation (Bhawani) 54, 600/39. Worked well. Cupido (rb), Lord Murphy (Zervan) 54, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Iron Age (Shelar) 48, 600/36. Moved impressively. Blazing Bay (Bhawani) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Jack Bauer (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Urged. Vikramaditya (Mansoor) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Endeavour (Shelar) 51, 600/38. Good work. Flaming Lamborgini (Mansoor) 51, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Joaquin (Zervan) 51, 600/38. In good shape. Starry Spirit (Saba), Kiefer (Mansoor) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. 1000m: Zarak (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Pleased. Kamaria (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Impressed. Esperanza (Zervan) 1-7, 800/51, 600/37. Maintains form.

