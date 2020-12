Iron Age wins feature event

Pune:

25 December 2020 21:34 IST

Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s ward Iron Age piloted by Y.S. Srinath won the Christmas Cup, the feature event of Friday’s (Dec.25) Mumbai races held in Pune.

The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Vikram D. Shah & S.R. Sanas.

1. MURIOI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30 (No whip race): NORTHERN SINGER (Kaviraj) 1, Tristar (Peter) 2, Gold Member (Malam) 3 and Va Bene (Ayyar) 4. 5-1/2, shd and 2. 1m 11.47s. Owners: M/s. Harisharan Hardial Devgan & Tinder S. Ahluwalia. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

2. CARDINAL PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, Maiden, 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: POWERFUL LADY (Sandesh) 1, Costa Rica (Srinath) 2, Super Girl (Parmar) 3 and Evangeline (K.Kadam) 4. Not run: Major General. Nk, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 10.79s. Owner: Mr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

3. BEAUTIFUL STRANGER PLATE (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: KILDARE (Sandesh) 1, Golden Guest (Chouhan) 2, Mystic Bay (Vishal Bunde) 3 and Excellent Gold (Kaviraj) 4. Not run: Lady Of Luxury. 3-1/2, 1 and Shd. 1m 9.34s. Owners: Mrs. M.B. Dubash & Ms. Farida B. Dubash. Trainer: S. K . Sunderji.

4. ALMA MATER PLATE (1,600m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: LADIDA (T.S. Jodha) 1, Irina (Chouhan) 2, Cabo Da Roca (Dashrath) 3 and Kingsway (Santosh G) 4. Not run: Summer Night. 1-3/4, 3-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m 40.46s. Owners: Mr. Geoffrey B. Nagpal, Mrs. Charonne Nagpal & Mr. S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

5. CONRAD PEREIRA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: SANDALPHON (T.S. Jodha) 1, Retained Asset (Malam) 2, Romanesque (Nazil) 3 and Jetfire (Parmar) 4. 5-1/4, 1 and 2-1/2, 1m 26. 41s. Owner & Trainer: Mr. Himmat Singh.

6. CHRISTMAS CUP (1,200m), (Terms) 4-y-o & over: IRON AGE (Srinath) 1, Intense Stylist (Sandesh) 2, Gazino (Chouhan) 3 and Augustus Caesar (Neeraj) 4. 2, 5-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 8.96s. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breedes’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Vikram D. Shah & S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

7. CONRAD HOTELS, PUNE TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only: ARIES (Bhawani) 1, Fast Rain (Dashrath) 2, Nishk (Sandesh) 3 and Succession (Yash) 4. Not run: Dragoness. 1-1/2, 4-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m 11. 36s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

8. MURIOI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30 (No whip race): ABRAXAS (Aniket) 1, Colosseum (Nazil) 2, Saltbae (Gagandeep) 3 and Arabian Storm (Kaviraj) 4. 2-3/4, 2 and Hd. 1m 11.81s. Owners: Mr. Waahiid Ali Khan rep. Sshaawn Horses and Sports Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Vijay V. Shah & Mrs. Pooja V. Shah rep. Vs Zaia Thoroughbred Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.