Iron Age wins Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy

Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s Iron Age, ridden by A. Sandesh, won the Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy (Gr. 3), the main event of Saturday’s (Oct. 23) races. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Vikram D. Shah & S.R. Sanas. Jockey A. Sandesh stole the limelight by winning five races.

1. ATMOSPHERE PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: TRINKET (Zeeshan) 1, Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha) 2, Irish Eyes (Nazil) 3 and Adonijah (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and Snk. 1m, 26.36s. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

2. ISHPINGO PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maidne, 3-y-o only: LIT (Sandesh) 1, Royal Alamdaar (J. Chinoy) 2, Monarchy (Mosin) 3 and Empower (T.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Unclaimed Treasure. 4-1/2, Hd and Nose. 1m, 9.28s. Owner: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: A.M. Jadhav.

3. ROSMINI PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: QUEEN O’ WAR (Sandesh) 1, Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha) 2, Circle Of Love (Neeraj) 3 and Winter (P. Shinde) 4. Not run: Johannesburg. 3-1/2, Nose and 2. 1m, 38.54s. Owner: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: A.M. Jadhav.

4. PORTRUSH PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: SUCCESSOR (Sandesh) 1, Arcadia (Kirtish) 2, Exotique (Neeraj) 3 and Giant Star (Yash Narredu) 4. 1, 1-1/4 and Sh. 1m, 25.05s. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla & Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

5. F.S. REPORTER TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: TRISTAR (Yash Narredu) 1, Pride’s Angel (Sandesh) 2, On Va Danser (J. Chinoy) 3 and Whispering Queen (Peter) 4. Not run: Supreme Being. 2-1/4, 1-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 10.56s. Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

6. ATMOSPHERE PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: MULTISTARRER (Sandesh) 1, Immeasureable (Chouhan) 2, Farahnoush (Yash Narredu) 3 and Royal Castle (J. Chinoy) 4. 1-3/4, Nk and 3/4. 1m, 26.21s. Owners: M/s. Homi Mehta, Jehangir Mehta, Nozer Panthaky, Mrs. Liane Luthria & Mrs. Homi Mehta. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

7. AKKASAHEB MAHARAJ TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,200m), (Terms) 4-y-o & over: IRON AGE (Sandesh) 1, Augustus Caesar (Neeraj) 2, Smashing Blue (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Hidden Gold (Chouhan) 4. Not run: Silver Flames. 5, 1-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 8.43s. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Vikram D. Shah & S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

8. ISHPINGO PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-only: DARWIN (Bhawani) 1, Agostino Carracci (Zervan) 2, Bloomsbury (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Raffaello (Yash Narredu) 4. 1-1/2, 1-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 9.81s. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

9. LAGO MEDIO PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: ENIGMA (Kirtish) 1, Desert Fire (J. Chinoy) 2, Wayin (Shahrukh) 3 and Perfect Perfecto (V. Bunde) 4. 9-3/4, 1-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 8.11s. Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Debboo, Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: P. Shroff.

Note: In this race, Flash Force (A. Prakash up) jumped out awkwardly due to which the rider was left standing on the gates.