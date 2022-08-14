Iron Age, who is in great heart, should score over his rivals in Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy

The seven-year-old gelding Iron Age, who is in great heart as evidenced by his track performances, should score over his rivals in the Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy, the main attraction of Sunday's (Aug. 14) races.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. LAGO MEDIO PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30 — 1.30 p.m.: 1. Beemer (2) Sandesh 62, 2. Twelfth Earl (4) Rupesh 61, 3. Campaign (1) M.S. Deora 58, 4. Power Of Thor (6) Dashrath 58, 5. Verdandi (8) S.G. Prasad 57.5, 6. Dagger's Strike (7) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 7. Cupido (3) Zeeshan 53.5 and 8. Regal Prince (5) Kaviraj 49.5.

1. CAMPAIGN, 2. BEEMER, 3. POWER OF THOR

2. RAJARAM CHHATRAPATI TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 — 2.00: 1. Kamilah (2) Bhawani 59, 2. Bold Legend (1) P.S. Chouhan 57, 3. The Bawaji (3) Trevor 57, 4. Successor (4) Sandesh 53 and 5. Arc De Triomphe (5) Parmar 49.

1. ARC DE TRIOMPHE, 2. KAMILAH

3. WESTERN INDIA TRAINERS' ASSOCIATION TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 2.30: 1. Cellini (3) Trevor 59, 2. Superleggera (8) Zervan 58, 3. Red Merlot (5) Dashrath 57.5, 4. Excelerator (4) Parmar 57, 5. Ginsburg (6) M.S. Deora 57, 6. Superlative (2) Sandesh 56.5, 7. Monarchy (7) Nazil 55 and 8. Kings Best (1) Shubham 51.

1. SUPERLATIVE, 2. CELLINI, 3. MONARCHY

4. WESTERN INDIA RACE HORSE OWNERS' ASSOCIATION TROPHY (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 3.00: 1. Fortunate Son (3) Parmar 56, 2. Golden Neil (6) Dashrath 56, 3. It's My Time (5) Sandesh 56, 4. Lord Murphy (4) Zeeshan 56, 5. Fiery Red (1) Trevor 54.5, 6. Kiefer (2) Ajinkya 54.5, 7. Liberation (8) Bhawani 54.5 and 8. Thunberg (7) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. FIERY RED, 2. THUNBERG, 3. FORTUNATE SON

5. JOCKEYS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 3.30: 1. Aegon (5) Srinath 60, 2. Birkin Blower (8) A. Prakash 59.5, 3. Desert Fire (7) Kaviraj 59.5, 4. Pokerface (6) Zervan 57, 5. Lord Vader (1) Bhawani 56.5, 6. Excellent Gold (4) Agarwal 55.5, 7. Lit (2) Parmar 55.5 and 8. The Awakening (3) Yash Narredu 55.

1. BIRKIN BLOWER, 2. THE AWAKENING, 3. AEGON

6. AKKASAHEB MAHARAJ TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,200m) (Terms), 4-y-o & over — 4.00: 1. Enigma (5) P.S. Chouhan 59, 2. Iron Age (4) Sandesh 57.5, 3. Leopard Rock (7) Yash Narredu 57, 4. Ascoval (1) Trevor 55.5, 5. Endeavour (2) Srinath 55.5, 6. Gazino (8) Zeeshan 55.5, 7. Joaquin (6) Zervan 55.5 and 8. The Protector (3) T.S. Jodha 55.5.

1. IRON AGE, 2. ENIGMA, 3. ASCOVAL

7. ANIMAL WELFARE BOARD OF INDIA TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46 — 4.30: (No Whip Race). 1. Divine Hunt (8) Kirtish 60.5, 2. Majestic Warrior (7) M. Alam 60.5, 3. Blazing Bay (9) H. Gore 57.5, 4. Untitled (4) Shelar 57, 5. Cipher (10) A. Prakash 56, 6. Power Of Neath (5) Kaviraj 56, 7. Dowsabel (---), 8. Speculator (2) T.S. Jodha 55, 9. Lion King (1) Zeeshan 51 and 10. Slam Dunk (6) P. Vinod 50.5.

1. BLAZING BAY, 2. MAJESTIC WARRIOR, 3. CIPHER

8. ATMOSPHERE PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 5.00: 1. Mystical Rose (7) M.S. Deora 61.5, 2. Chieftain (1) P. Shinde 60, 3. Excellent Star (10) T.S. Jodha 59.5, 4. Eyes On The Prize (2) Bhawani 59, 5. Sensibility (4) Ajinkya 59, 6. Majorella Blue (5) Nazil 58.5, 7. Sim Sim (3) A. Prakash 58.5, 8. Emrys (9) P.S. Chouhan 55, 9. Cold Pursuit (11) Ayyar 54.5, 10. Vikramaditya (8) Parmar 54 and 11. Reciprocity (6) Kaviraj 49.

1. MYSTICAL ROSE, 2. EMRYS, 3. SENSIBILITY

Day's Best: FIERY RED

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 5, 6 & 7. (ii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.