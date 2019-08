Iron Age ,Truly Epic and Memorable Eyes show out

Iron Age ,Truly Epic and Memorable Eyes showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Aug.19) morning.

Inner sand.

800m: Kipling (Kaviraj) 49, 600/38. Moved well. Native Prince (Aniket) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. Serpentine (Khalander), Chutzpah (Neeraj) 57, 600/43. Pair level. Iron Age (Trevor) 50, 600/38. Retains form. Lord Commander (S.Amit) 50, 600/38. Pleased. Justified (Hamir), Be Frank (Raghuveer) 52, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Lovely Fairy (D.A.Naik) 51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Majestic Warrior (Dashrath), Navigator (S.Chinoy) 49.5, 600/36.5. Former was superior. Thea O Thea (Kuldeep) 50, 600/37. Pressed. Turaco (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Arrecife (Pranil) 50, 600/37.5. Worked well. Valegro (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Easy. Caesar (Yash) 52.5, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Moriseiki (A.Imran Khan), Silver Storm (Shubham) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Sharareh (Neeraj), Safdar (Ikram) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: En Sabah Nur (Kaviraj), Vincent (Walkar), Goshawk (Pranil) and Golden Sceptre (D.A.Naik) 1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/38. First named finished six lengths ahead of others. Truly Epic (C.S.Jodha), Memorable Eyes (Trevor) and Silver King (Hamir) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. First and second named were well in hand and finished five lengths ahead of the last named. Lukas (S.Amit) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/40. Easy.

Noted on August 18.

Inner sand.

600m: Take It Easy (Nazil) 36. Urged. Kingsman (Yash) 37. Good. Super Strength (Altaf Sayyed) 35. Stretched.

800m: Grand Architect (Shelar) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Classicus (Kaviraj), Fascinating (Aniket) 53.5, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Sir Percy Blakeney (Nazil) 53, 600/37. Moved well. Gallantry (Yash) 52, 600/39. Shaped well. Queens Gate (Parmar) 51, 600/38. Ignore last run. Tenerife (Ranjane) 52.5, 600/39. Slightly urged. Clymene (P.Naidu) 49, 600/37. Worked well. Samurai (rb) 54.5, 600/40.5. Easy.

1000m: Juliette (Bhawani), Star Councillor (Rupesh) 1-5.5, 800/50.5, 600/38. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Polaris (Bhawani), Flashing Honour (Rupesh) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Oui Sauvage (Malam) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1200m: Wabi Sabi (Shubham) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/49.5, 600/37. Responded well.