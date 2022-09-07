Races

Iron Age, Theon and Singer Sargent catch the eye

Pune: Iron Age, Theon and Singer Sargent caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 7) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Aries (Bhawani) 41. Easy.

800m: Mojito (Parmar) 51, 600/38. Shaped well. Kaitlan (V. Jodha), Almas (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. One Wish (Ajinkya), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Pair moved together freely. Dagger’s Strike (T.S. Jodha), Dazzling Princess (Rupesh) 52, 600/38. They moved level. Tureci (J. Chinoy) 1400/600m 56. Easy. Pure (Parmar) 50, 600/37. Good work. Superlative (Dashrath), Menilly (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Pair moved freely. Flying Scotsman (Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Easy. Wild Thing (Parmar), Maniac (D.A. Naik) 51, 600/38. Former was superior. Queen Regnant (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Singer Sargent (Trevor), Jazzy Socks (Merchant) 50, 600/37. Former made up four lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead. Note the former. Perhaps (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Iron Age (Mansoor) 49, 600/37. Impressed. Ron (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Fast Rain (Parmar) 53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Thunberg (C. Umesh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Worked well. Petronia (Nazil) 1-5, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Theon (Trevor) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. In a fine fettle. Pokerface (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Rasputin (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape. Dufy (Trevor) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Starry Spirit (Raghuveer), Hunar (C.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Good. Redifined (rb) 1-23, 600/42. Urged. Prinia (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 600/42. Worked freely. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-20, 800/52, 600/40. Pressed in the last part.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: She Is On Fire (Zervan), Good To Go (Mosin) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Power Of Infinity (Peter), Power Of Blessings (rb) 1-6, 800/51, 600/40. Former finished well clear.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2022 5:53:07 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/iron-age-theon-and-singer-sargent-catch-the-eye/article65861726.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY