Iron Age, Theon and Singer Sargent catch the eye

September 07, 2022 17:50 IST

Pune: Iron Age, Theon and Singer Sargent caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 7) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Aries (Bhawani) 41. Easy.

800m: Mojito (Parmar) 51, 600/38. Shaped well. Kaitlan (V. Jodha), Almas (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. One Wish (Ajinkya), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Pair moved together freely. Dagger’s Strike (T.S. Jodha), Dazzling Princess (Rupesh) 52, 600/38. They moved level. Tureci (J. Chinoy) 1400/600m 56. Easy. Pure (Parmar) 50, 600/37. Good work. Superlative (Dashrath), Menilly (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Pair moved freely. Flying Scotsman (Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Easy. Wild Thing (Parmar), Maniac (D.A. Naik) 51, 600/38. Former was superior. Queen Regnant (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Singer Sargent (Trevor), Jazzy Socks (Merchant) 50, 600/37. Former made up four lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead. Note the former. Perhaps (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Iron Age (Mansoor) 49, 600/37. Impressed. Ron (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Fast Rain (Parmar) 53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Thunberg (C. Umesh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Worked well. Petronia (Nazil) 1-5, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Theon (Trevor) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. In a fine fettle. Pokerface (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Rasputin (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape. Dufy (Trevor) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Starry Spirit (Raghuveer), Hunar (C.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Good. Redifined (rb) 1-23, 600/42. Urged. Prinia (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 600/42. Worked freely. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-20, 800/52, 600/40. Pressed in the last part.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: She Is On Fire (Zervan), Good To Go (Mosin) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Power Of Infinity (Peter), Power Of Blessings (rb) 1-6, 800/51, 600/40. Former finished well clear.