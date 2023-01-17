ADVERTISEMENT

Iron Age, Smiles Of Fortune and Golden Lioness excel

January 17, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Mumbai:

Iron Age, Smiles Of Fortune and Golden Lioness excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: The Flutist (Zameer) 41. Easy. Madras Cheque (Gagandeep), Allied Attack (Nirmal) 39. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Augustus Caesar (Bhawani) 38. Moved well. Sweet Emotion (D.A. Naik) 40. Easy.

800m: Brego (Zervan), Cornerstone (rb) 56, 600/41. They ended level. Amber Knight (Peter), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Majorella Blue (C.S. Jodha), Marlboro Man (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-12, 600/44. Former ended three lengths ahead. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Shaped well. Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Responded well. Adamas (Gagandeep), Galway Bay (Peter) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Smiles Of Fortune (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Golden Lioness (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased. Iron Age (Shelar) 1-3, 800/49, 600/36. Excelled.

Gate practice — inner sand:

800m: Supreme Spirit (Shelar), Fancy Nancy (Umesh) and Enchanting Empress (Saba) 53, 600/41. Supreme Spirit who finished six lengths ahead was the pick. Jerusalem (Gagandeep) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Toofaan (Merchant) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

Correction: The horse that in the Gate Practice on Monday was Endeavour and not Endurance as reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US