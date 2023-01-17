HamberMenu
Iron Age, Smiles Of Fortune and Golden Lioness excel

January 17, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Mumbai:

Iron Age, Smiles Of Fortune and Golden Lioness excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: The Flutist (Zameer) 41. Easy. Madras Cheque (Gagandeep), Allied Attack (Nirmal) 39. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Augustus Caesar (Bhawani) 38. Moved well. Sweet Emotion (D.A. Naik) 40. Easy.

800m: Brego (Zervan), Cornerstone (rb) 56, 600/41. They ended level. Amber Knight (Peter), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.

1000m: Majorella Blue (C.S. Jodha), Marlboro Man (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-12, 600/44. Former ended three lengths ahead. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Shaped well. Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Responded well. Adamas (Gagandeep), Galway Bay (Peter) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Smiles Of Fortune (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Golden Lioness (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased. Iron Age (Shelar) 1-3, 800/49, 600/36. Excelled.

Gate practice — inner sand:

800m: Supreme Spirit (Shelar), Fancy Nancy (Umesh) and Enchanting Empress (Saba) 53, 600/41. Supreme Spirit who finished six lengths ahead was the pick. Jerusalem (Gagandeep) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Toofaan (Merchant) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

Correction: The horse that in the Gate Practice on Monday was Endeavour and not Endurance as reported.

