Iron Age should repeat in the Dr. S.C. Jain Sprinters’ Championship

February 12, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - Mumbai

Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s ward Iron Age, who won well in his last start, should repeat his performance in the Dr. S.C. Jain Sprinters’ Championship (Gr. 2), the feature event of Sunday’s (Feb. 12) races.

Rails will be placed 5 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and thereafter 11 metres wide from 800m upto the winning post.

1. AHMED I. RAHIMTOOLA TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — (no whip race) 3.00 p.m.: 1. Inishmore (9) S. Saqlain 61, 2. Swift (7) N. Bhosale 59.5, 3. Nolan (10) Gagandeep 59, 4. Dowsabel (13) K. Nazil 57.5, 5. Almas (3) R. Ajinkya 56.5, 6. Hagibis (11) P. Vinod 56.5, 7. Tanahaiyaan (2) Merchant 56.5, 8. Daulat Mai (14) Mustakim Alam 55.5, 9. Hela (4) Bhawani 55.5, 10. Toussaint (8) Haridas Gore 55.5, 11. Pyrrhus (12) C.S. Jodha 55, 12. Queens Pride (1) Sandesh 55, 13. Anoushka (5) N.K. Ashish 53 and 14. Sweet Emotion (6) Parmar 52.

1. SWIFT, 2. QUEENS PRIDE, 3. INISHMORE

2. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward — 3.30: 1. Giant Star (3) Neeraj 59, 2. Augustus Caesar (1) Bhawani 58, 3. Flying Visit (6) S. Saqlain 58, 4. Knight Templar (2) C.S. Jodha 57, 5. 5. Count Of Savoy (7) Sandesh 54, 6. Son Of A Gun (4) Mustakim Alam 53 and 7. Majestic Warrior (5) K. Nazil 49.

1. COUNT OF SAVOY, 2. SON OF A GUN, 3. AUGUSTUS CAESAR

3. JAYARAMDAS PATEL GOLD TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 4.00: 1. Treasure Gold (1) P. Shinde 60, 2. Justin (10) Bhawani 58.5, 3. Monarchy (5) K. Nazil 58.5, 4. Inamorata (4) P.S. Chouhan 57, 5. Galway Bay (2) Sandesh 56.5, 6. Goldiva (9) S. Saqlain 54.5, 7. Alpha Domino (3) Neeraj 53.5, 8. Kisling (8) C. Umesh 52.5, 9. Otello (6) Peter 52 and 10. Volare (7) Parmar 50.

1. INAMORATA, 2. ALPHA DOMINO, 3. JUSTIN

4. DR. S.C. JAIN SPRINTERS’ CHAMPIONSHIP (Gr.2) (1,200m) (Terms), 4-y-o and over — 4.30: 1. Corfe Castle (1) Sandesh 59, 2. Fast Rain (3) Parmar 59, 3. Iron Age (2) Trevor 59, 4. Market King (4) R. Ajinkya 59 and 5. Hunting Goddess (5) P.S. Chouhan 57.5.

1. IRON AGE, 2. CORFE CASTLE

5. DR. I.C. NAGREE TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 5.00: 1. Regal Command (6) Bhawani 59.5, 2. Kiefer (2) C. Umesh 58.5, 3. Flaming Lamborgini (11) C.S. Jodha 58, 4. Empower (8) P. Shinde 56, 5. Own Voice (10) R. Ajinkya 55, 6. Zarak (7) Sandesh 55, 7. Rue St Honore’ (5) Neeraj 53, 8. Key To The Mint (3) S. Saqlain 52.5, 9. Charlie (9) P.S. Chouhan 51, 10. Murwara Princess (12) Mustakim Alam 51, 11. My Treasure (1) Parmar 49.5 and 12. Mad Love (4) N. Bhosale 49.

1. ZARAK, 2. KIEFER, 3. RUE ST HONORE

6. N.M. IRANI TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 5.30: 1. Bubbly Boy (5) Zervan 56, 2. Golden Glow (6) V. Bunde 56, 3. Kinzhal (11) R. Ajinkya 56, 4. Opus Dei (7) C. Umesh 56, 5. Ugly Truth (2) V. Jodha 56, 6. Azrinaz (9) Neeraj 54.5, 7. Enchanting Empress (4) Shelar 54.5, 8. Etoile (1) S. Saqlain 54.5, 9. Maysara (12) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 10. Reminiscence (10) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 11. Sorrento Secret (8) Sandesh 54.5 and 12. Transcend (3) K. Nazil 54.5.

1. REMINISCENCE, 2. BUBBLY BOY, 3. SORRENTO SECRET

7. AMAZING MAURITIUS CUP (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30 — 6.00: 1. Flying Halo (8) V. Bunde 59, 2. Willy Wonkaa (1) Sandesh 58, 3. Mighty Wings (5) K. Nazil 57, 4. Starry Spirit (13) Shelar 57, 5. Zborowski (7) Kirtish 57, 6. Gimme (10) P. Dhebe 56.5, 7. Prince O’ War (4) Parmar 56, 8. Ragnar (14) Bhawani 56, 9. Michigan (11) Mustakim Alam 54, 10. Toofaan (2) Merchant 52.5, 11. Verdandi (6) Neeraj 52.5, 12. Camille (3) Haridas Gore 49, 13. Come Back Please (12) Peter 49 and 14. Silent Knight (9) Nadeem 49.

1. MIGHTY WINGS, 2. WILLY WONKAA, 3. TOOFAAN

Day’s Best: IRON AGE

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.