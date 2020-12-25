Iron Age poised to score

Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s ward Iron Age, who is in good shape as evidenced by his track performance, should win the Christmas Cup, the main event of Friday’s (Dec. 25) Mumbai races to be held in Pune.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. MURIOI PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 1.15 p.m. (Jockeys will not be permitted the use of whip in this race): 1. Va Bene (4) Ayyar 60, 2. Tristar (11) Peter 59, 3. Northern Singer (13) Kaviraj 58, 4. Allegria (10) Nazil 57.5, 5. Divija (3) Ajinkya 56.5, 6. Grand Chieftain (2) A.Prakash 55.5, 7. Smart Choice (6) P.Shinde 55.5, 8. Gold Member (5) Malam 54.5, 9. Supreme Being (12) Vishal Bunde 52.5, 10. Fire Flame (1) Aniket 51.5, 11. Highland Wind (7) N.B.Kuldeep 51.5, 12. Red Fire (8) Kirtish Bhagat 51.5 and 13. Dancing Jade (9) Raghuveer 49.5.

1. DIVIJA, 2. TRISTAR, 3. VA BENE

2. CARDINAL PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, Maiden, 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46, 1.45: 1. Fuhrer (12) C.S.Jodha 59, 2. Costa Rica (5) Srinath 58.5, 3. Powerful Lady (11) A.Sandesh 58, 4. Special Situation (6) Santosh G 57.5, 5. Super Girl (3) Parmar 57.5, 6. Major General (withdrawn), 7. Decaprio (8) Yash Narredu 56.5, 8. Dharasana (1) V.Jodha 56.5, 9. Evangeline (13) K.Kadam 56.5, 10. Fifty Grand (2) N.B.Kuldeep 56.5, 11. Rudimentary (10) Neeraj 56.5, 12. Taleem (9) S.Amit 56.5, 13. Curfew (7) Malam 55.5 and 14. Candescent Star (4) Zeeshan 54.

1. COSTA RICA, 2. FUHRER, 3. POWERFUL LADY

3. BEAUTIFUL STRANGER PLATE (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 2.15: 1. Mystic Bay (5) Vishal Bunde 62, 2. Excellent Gold (3) Kaviraj 59.5, 3. Valegro (4) Kirtish Bhagat 59, 4. Lady Of Luxury (2) N.Rawal 58.5, 5. Golden Guest (1) Chouhan 57 and 6. Kildare (6) A.Sandesh 52.5.

1. KILDARE, 2. GOLDEN GUEST, 3. MYSTIC BAY

4. ALMA MATER PLATE (1,600m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 2.45: 1. Cabo Da Roca (4) Dashrath 56, 2. Corus (11) Yash Narredu 56, 3. Dalasan (3) J.Chinoy 56, 4. King Cyrus (5) Parmar 56, 5. Kingsway (6) Santosh G 56, 6. Mandeville (2) Neeraj 56, 7. Summer Night (8) Srinath 56, 8. Twelfth Earl (12) Kaviraj 56, 9. Irina (9) Chouhan 54.5, 10. Ladida (7) T.S.Jodha 54.5, 11. Memorable Moments (10) A.Sandesh 54.5 and 12. Newcastle (1) C.S.Jodha 54.5.

1. CABO DA ROCA, 2. MEMORABLE MOMENTS, 3. SUMMER NIGHT

5. CONRAD PEREIRA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46, 3.15: 1. Antarctica (14) Bhawani 60.5, 2. Classicus (1) Peter 60.5, 3. Rising Brave (8) Shahrukh 60.5, 4. Timeless Deeds (2) Kaviraj 60.5, 5. Jetfire (9) Parmar 59.5, 6. Retained Asset (7) Malam 59, 7. Power Of Thor (13) Dashrath 58.5, 8. Fencing (5) Santosh G 58, 9. Auroden (11) Zeeshan 56.5, 10. Flying Dragon (4) Ayyar 56, 11. Its A Deal (3) Merchant 56, 12. Sandalphon (6) T.S.Jodha 55, 13. Honourable Eyes (12) Raghuveer 49 and 14. Romanesque (10) Nazil 49.

1. JETFIRE, 2. SANDALPHON, 3. ANTARCTICA

6. CHRISTMAS CUP (1,200m), (Terms) 4-y-o & over, 3.45: 1. Augustus Caesar (5) Neeraj 59, 2. Iron Age (2) Srinath 58.5, 3. Flying Visit (3) Dashrath 57, 4. Gazino (4) Chouhan 55.5, 5. Intense Stylist (1) A.Sandesh 55.5, 6. Silver Flames (7) C.S.Jodha 55.5, 7. St. Andrews (8) T.S.Jodha 55.5 and 8. Juno’s Guest (6) Nazil 54.

1. IRON AGE, 2. INTENSE STYLIST, 3. GAZINO

7. CONRAD HOTELS, PUNE TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms), Maiden, 2-y-o only, 4.15: 1. Aries (1) Bhawani 56, 2. Columbian (3) Neeraj 56, 3. Empower (6) T.S.Jodha 56, 4. Fast Rain (4) Dashrath 56, 5. Nishk (9) A.Sandesh 56, 6. Regal Command (12) Prasad 56, 7. Succession (2) Yash Narredu 56, 8. The Protector (11) Srinath 56, 9. Alaskan Sky (5) S.Amit 54.5, 10. Dragoness (7) Parmar 54.5, 11. Fortune Cookie (10) J.Chinoy 54.5 and 12. Love Warrior (8) Chouhan 54.5.

1. DRAGONESS, 2. THE PROTECTOR, 3. ARIES

8. MURIOI PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 4.45 (Jockeys will not be permitted the use of whip in this race): 1. Crosswinds (10) Shubham 62, 2. Titanium (8) P.Shinde 61.5, 3. Abraxas (13) Aniket 60.5, 4. Adams Beginning (9) Malam 60.5, 5. Serpentine (5) A.Prakash 60, 6. About The Cloud (12) Santosh G 59.5, 7. Arabian Storm (2) Kaviraj 59.5, 8. Highland Woods (11) Ayyar 59, 9. Jaipar Honey (3) Raghuveer 59, 10. Saltbae (6) Gagandeep 59, 11. Multibagger (7) N.B.Kuldeep 58, 12. Colosseum (1) Nazil 56.5 and 13. God’s Decree (4) Ajinkya 54.5.

1. ARABIAN STORM, 2. MULTIBAGGER, 3. TITANIUM

Day’s best: KILDARE

Double : COSTA RICA — CABO DA ROCA