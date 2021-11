Iron Age impresses

Iron Age impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 23) morning.

Sand track:

600m: 2/y/o Jerusalem (Yash), Star Sincerity (Peter) 40. They ended level. Viva La Vida (app) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Caprifla (Dashrath), Impermanence (Hamir) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Fast Rain (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Flaming Fire (Yash) 51.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. 2/y/o Mighty Wings (Pradeep) 50.5, 600/37.5. Urged in the last part. Queen O’ War (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Easy. Arabian Phoenix (Zervan) 53, 600/39. Responded well. 2/y/os Mehr (Chouhan), Dragon Lord (Kaviraj) 57, 600/42. Pair level.

1000m: Iron Age (Shelar) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Baby Bazooka (Zervan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed.