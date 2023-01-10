ADVERTISEMENT

Iron Age, Freedom and Rasputin please

January 10, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Mumbai:

Iron Age, Freedom and Rasputin pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

1000m: Murwara Princess (Merchant), Toofaan (Nazil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Duffy (Merchant) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed. Opus Dei (V. Bunde), Endurance (Shelar) 1-8, 600/41. Former was superior. Pride’s Prince (Sandesh), Sloane Square (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Former moved well. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well. Freedom (rb), Truly Epic (Shelar) 1-6, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Note the former. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Urged. Iron Age (Shelar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Impressed. Rasputin (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively. Eaton Square (Neeraj), Queen Of Kyiv (Zameer) 1-9, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Once You Go Black (Sandesh) 1-41, 600/44. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US