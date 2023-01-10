HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Iron Age, Freedom and Rasputin please

January 10, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Mumbai:

Iron Age, Freedom and Rasputin pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

1000m: Murwara Princess (Merchant), Toofaan (Nazil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Duffy (Merchant) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed. Opus Dei (V. Bunde), Endurance (Shelar) 1-8, 600/41. Former was superior. Pride’s Prince (Sandesh), Sloane Square (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Former moved well. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well. Freedom (rb), Truly Epic (Shelar) 1-6, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Note the former. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Urged. Iron Age (Shelar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Impressed. Rasputin (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively. Eaton Square (Neeraj), Queen Of Kyiv (Zameer) 1-9, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Once You Go Black (Sandesh) 1-41, 600/44. Easy.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.