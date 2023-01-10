Iron Age, Freedom and Rasputin please

January 10, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Mumbai:

Iron Age, Freedom and Rasputin pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

1000m: Murwara Princess (Merchant), Toofaan (Nazil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Duffy (Merchant) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed. Opus Dei (V. Bunde), Endurance (Shelar) 1-8, 600/41. Former was superior. Pride’s Prince (Sandesh), Sloane Square (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Former moved well. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well. Freedom (rb), Truly Epic (Shelar) 1-6, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Note the former. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Urged. Iron Age (Shelar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Impressed. Rasputin (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively. Eaton Square (Neeraj), Queen Of Kyiv (Zameer) 1-9, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Once You Go Black (Sandesh) 1-41, 600/44. Easy.