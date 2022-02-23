Iron Age excels

February 23, 2022 18:39 IST

February 23, 2022 18:39 IST

Iron Age excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 23) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Exclusive (Zameer) 40. Easy.

800m: Daianne (Jaykumar) 54, 600/42. Moved freely. Animous (Rupesh) 52.5, 600/39. Moved well. Between Friends (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Aurele (H.G. Rathod), Indian Crown (Nazil) 54.5, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Beastia (Rupesh) 54, 600/40. Urged. Imperial Power (Suraj Narredu) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Royal Crown (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. Aira (Rupesh) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Red Dust (P.Naidu) 51, 600/38.5. Pushed. Toussaint (Parmar), Esfir (rb) 56, 600/41. They were easy.

1000m: Blazing Bay (Rupesh) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Zarak (rb) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Polaris (Jaykumar) 1-9, 600/42. Moved freely. Dedicated Boy (Suraj Narredu) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39. Responded well. Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha) 1-8.5, 800/52.5, 600/38. Worked well. Remy Red (Aniket) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Inishmore (T.S. Jodha), Connaught (P. Shinde) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Iron Age (Hamir) 1-1, 800/48, 600/36. Excelled.

1200m: Arthur (T.S. Jodha) 1-22, 1000./1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Good work.

1400m: Hela (Jaykumar) 1-40, 600/43. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Perfect Perfecto (Nazil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Jumped out well.

Noted on Feb. 22 — inner sand:

600m: Pepper (rb) 39. Moved fluently.

800m: On Va Danser (Aniket) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Saddler’s Legacy (Shelar), Air Power (Peter) 56, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front.

1400m: Botero (P.S. Chouhan) 1-41, 600/42. Moved fluently.