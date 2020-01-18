Iron Age, Cosmic Ray and La Rondine please

Iron Age, Cosmic Ray and La Rondine pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan.18) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Giant Star (Kamble) 40. Easy. Serpentine (Srinath) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Alpine Dancer (rb), Ashawa Chintz (Merchant) 52.5, 600/39. They moved level freely. Rachelles Pride (Mahesh), Newcastle (Kadam) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Dancing Lances (A.Gaikwad) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Storm Breaker (Kamble) 56, 600/41. Easy. Lion King (Srinath) 55, 600/42. Easy. Awesome One (Kamble) 54.5, 600/39. Moved well. Rambunctious (Parmar), Alluring River (Kharadi) 53, 600/39. Former was one length better. Flaming Lambhorgini (Nathan Evans) 54, 600/39. Good.

1000m: Gods Plan (Akshay) 1-8, 800/54, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Properly Posh (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/41. Easy. Fassbinder (Kadam), Le Mans (Nathan Evans) 1-11, 600/41. Pair level. Tenacious (Zervan), Brilliant Gold (C.S.Jodha) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Latter was pushed. Cosmic Ray (Trevor) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well. Square Moon (Santosh), Oui Sauvage (Baria) 1-9, 600/42. They were easy and former ended four lengths in front. Augustus Caesar (Neeraj) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Tasch (Zervan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Iron Age (Trevor) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape. Monarchos (C.S.Jodha), Melisandre (V.Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Casanova Prince (Sandesh), Choo Mantar (P.Naidu) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. Victorious Spirit (Kadam), Salvo (Akshay) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Mystic Bay (Peter) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/38. Pleased. Splashing (Mahesh) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Joaquin (Srinath), Benefactor (Zeeshan) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Pense’e (Neeraj), Smokin’ Hot (Zervan) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Del Mar (rb), Mzilikazi (Roche) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Both moved together freely. Endeavour (Trevor), Sehmat (Hamir) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Former was a length better. Castilian (Akshay) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Good. La Rondine (Kadam) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Moved impressively. Melania (David Egan), King Of Katni (Hamir) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former was pushed and finished six lengths ahead. Kariega (Akshay) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Flying Visit (Sandesh), Truly Epic (Hamir) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Treasure Hunt (Trevor), Theodora (Parmar) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They were easy.

1400m: Thomas Hardy (Kadam), Birkin Blower (Akshay) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52.5, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level.