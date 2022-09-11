Iron Age clinches main event

The 15 to 1 longshot Iron Age (S. Antony Raj up), claimed the Yohan Z. Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy, the feature event of Sunday’s (Sept. 11) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Vikram D. Shah & S.R. Sanas. Imtiaz Sait trains the winner.

The results:

1. P. HADOW TROPHY (DIV. II) (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: SON OF A GUN (C.S. Jodha) 1, Dali Swirl (S. Saqlain) 2, Buckley (Sandesh) 3 and Excelerator (P. Dhebe) 4. 4, 2 and Shd. 1m 24. 72s. ₹22 (w), 13, 21 and 10 (p). SHP: 80, FP: 125, Q: 123, Tanala: 343 and 106. Favourite: Son Of A Gun. Owners: M/s. Arif A. Peerbhoy, K.H. Vaccha, Sunil S. Majithia, Mustafa M. Pardiwala & Ajay K. Arora. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

2. DR. P.K. SARDESHMUKH MAHARAJ TROPHY (DIV. II) (1,200m), Maiden (Terms), 3-y-o only: THUNBERG (C. Umesh) 1, Lady Di (N.B. Kuldeep) 2, Moon Belle (Bhawani) 3 and Hawk Of The Wind (Yash Narredu) 4. 4, 2-3/4 and Nk. 1m 10. 05s. ₹19 (w), 12, 47 and 81 (p). SHP: 195, FP: 515, Q: 293, Tanala: 6,689 and 1,911. Favourite: Thunberg. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding, M/s. Jehan H. Satarvala & Chaduranga Kantharaj Urs. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. MOOSA M. HOOSEIN TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: CAMPAIGN (V. Bunde) 1, Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha) 2, The Flutist (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Twelfth Earl (P. Vinod) 4. 1, Lnk and 1-1/2. 1m 40.31s. ₹119 (w), 26, 27 and 24 (p). SHP: 71, FP: 1,803, Q: 1,126, Tanala: 27,684 and 3,955. Favourite: She Is On Fire. Owner: Mr. K.H. Vaccha. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

4. P. HADOW TROPHY (DIV. I) (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: RAFFAELLO (Sandesh) 1, Desert Fire (M. Alam) 2, Majestic Warrior (J. Chinoy) 3 and Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 4. 3/4, 1 and Nk. 1m 25. 13s. ₹48 (w), 17, 28 and 33 (p). SHP: 108, FP: 1,223, Q: 574, Tanala: 12, 884. Favourite: Pure. Owners: Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. & Mr. Girish S. Mehta. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

5. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: SUCCESSOR (Sandesh) 1, Count Of Savoy (Yash Narredu) 2, Alicia (C. Umesh) 3 and Multistarrer (Parmar) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m 38. 15s. ₹40 (w), 16, 11 and 14 (p). SHP: 64, FP: 226, Q: 91, Tanala: 840 and 250. Favourite: Petronia. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla & Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg. Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

6. YOHAN Z. POONAWALLA TURF CLUB TROPHY (Gr. 3), (1,400m), (Terms), 4-y-o & over: IRON AGE (Antony Raj) 1, Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 2, Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 3 and Fast Rain (Parmar) 4. 3/4, 3-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 24. 01s. ₹105 (w), 24, 14 and 24 (p). SHP: 51, FP: 854, Q: 617, Tanala: 6,991 and 5,992. Favourite: Joaquin. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Vikram D. Shah & S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

7. AMJAD KHAN TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: SIM SIM (T.S. Jodha) 1, Magileto (S. Saqlain) 2, Coeur Delion (J. Chinoy) 3 and Agostino Carracci (Nazil) 4. Not run: Myrcella. 1/2, 2-1/4 and Hd. 1m 9. 88s. ₹47 (w), 15, 15 and 19 (p). SHP: 50, FP: 286, Q: 119, Tanala: 627 and 255. Favourite: Coeur De Lion. Owner: Mr. Thanniru Srinivas. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

8. DR. P.K. SARDESHMUKH MAHARAJ TROPHY (DIV. I), (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: WILD THING (Parmar) 1, Montgomery (C. Umesh) 2, Mojo (Merchant) 3 and Perfect Win (Sandesh) 4. 2-1/2, 4-1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m 10. 55s. ₹18 (w), 12, 14 and 19 (p). SHP: 28, FP: 83, Q: 46, Tanala: 376 and 239. Favourite: Wild Thing. Owner: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Thoroughbreds Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: A.M. Jadhav.

9. FRENCH RACING ON PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30 (No Whip Race): SOUZA (M. Alam) 1, Anoushka (S. Saqlain) 2, Hela (H. Gore) 3 and Multiencrypted (P. Dhebe) 4. Not run: Esfir and Regal Prince. 8-3/4, Nk and 2-1/2. 1m 27. 81s. ₹16 (w), 11, 18 and 25 (p). SHP: 59, FP: 89, Q: 63, Tanala: 377 and 191. Favourite: Souza. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

Jackpot (i): 70%: ₹43,874 (3 tkts.), 30%: 1,484 (38 tkts.); (ii): 70%: 16,291 (23 tkts.); 30%: 5,018 (32 tkts.).

Treble (i): 8,789 (2 tkts.), (ii) 3,008 (9 tkts.), (iii) 494 (88 tkts.).

Super jackpot: 70%: 77,235 (1 tkt), 30%: 33,100 (1 tkt).