Iron Age, Bellator, Point To Prove, Asgardia, Cavallo Veloce and Mr Humble shine

Iron Age, Bellator, Point To Prove, Asgardia, Cavallo Veloce and Mr Humble shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb 24)
Inner sand:
600m: Angelino (S.K. Paswan) 40.5. Moved freely.
1200m: Flying Visit (P. Trevor) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Impressed.
Outer sand:
1000m: Shanaey (S. Babu), Mayurana (P. Ramesh) 1-12, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Temple Dancer (rb) 1-12.5, 600/46. Eased up.
1200m: Mr Humble (S. Babu) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. A good display. Cavallo Veloce (A. Imran) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/40.5. In fine fettle. Raees (Hamir S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Iron Age (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. A fine display. Bellator (R. Marshall) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings.. Tokyo Rose (Arvind), Prince Corporate (P. Mani) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They finished level. Valegro (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Princeazeem (Arvind), a 3-y-o (Rio Maudit - Spark Of Silver) (P. Mani) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. They pleased.
1400m: Sacred Roman (Srinath) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59. Moved freely. Truly Epic (Hamir S) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Asgardia (R. Marshall) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Torosanto (Antony), Star Cracker (Sai Kiran) 1-38, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/46.5. Former moved fluently.
1600m: Hokkaido (R. Marshall) 1-59, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. Point To Prove (S. John) 1-57, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Pleased.
Inner sand - Feb 23:
1200m: Gift Of Grace (Irvan) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. Moved attractively.