Iron Age and Stunning Visual excel

Iron Age and Stunning Visual excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Liam (Mosin), Chieftain (T.S. Jodha) 39. They moved level freely. Allied Attack (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. Melovia (M. Alam) 41. Slightly urged.

800m: Inishmore (Mosin) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Metzinger (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Responded well. Commandment (T.S. Jodha), Aegon (Mosin) 52, 600/38. Former superior. Suited Aces (Kaviraj), Better Half (I. Pardeshi) 54, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Marine Girl (Towfeeq) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Mighty Thunder (Dashrath), Tureci (M. Alam) 53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Mont Blanc (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Victory Chant (M. Alam) 53, 600/40. Urged. Karyna (Bhawani) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Power Of Thor (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Vikramaditya (C.S. Jodha), Starry Spirit (Hamir) 53, 600/41. Both moved together freely. Singer Sargent (Merchant), Mad Love (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. They ended level.

1000m: Dalasan (Ayyar), Willy Wonka (Merchant) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Former was superior. Mount Sinai (Shubham) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Caprisca (Sandesh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Iron Age (Shelar) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Moved impressively. Souza (Kaviraj), Emperor Roderic (Chouhan) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy. Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well. Arbitrage (H. Gore), Hilad (Zameer) 1-6, 800/53, 600/42. Former was pushed in the last part while the latter was eased up in the straight. Savannah Star (Shelar), Away She Goes (Ayyar) 1-12, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Musterion (Jaykumar), Magnanimous (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Aah Bella (Hamir) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Stunning Visual (A. Prakash), Chat (Nazil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Note the former.

