Iron Age and Pokerface show out

Iron Age and Pokerface excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Aug. 7) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 40. Easy. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 37. Moved well. The Awakening (Yash) 40. Easy. Lord Murphy (rb), War Of Attrition (rb) 40. Pair level.

800m: Golden Kite (M.S. Deora), Star Lap (Santosh) 57, 600/42. They ended level. Esfir (Ayyar), Toussaint (rb) 53, 600/38. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Jerusalem (Jaykumar) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Star (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 53, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished two lengths ahead. Pokerface (Joseph) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively.

1000m: Alpha Gene (Shelar) 1-8, 600/41. Responded well. Leopard Rock (Yash), Mystic Bay (Peter) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Chopin (C. Umesh) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Milli (app), Savannah Star (Shelar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Former was superior. Beemer (Prasad), Cold Pursuit (Ayyar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was three lengths better. Vikramaditya (Hamir) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Iron Age (Shelar) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Excelled. Champagne Smile (Ayyar), Habibi (Mosin) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length in front.

1200m: Successor (Vinod), Fashion Icon (Mosin) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead.

Mock race noted on Aug. 6. (race track)

1200m: Snowfall (Trevor), Tyrone Black (Dashrath), Time (Nazil), Amped (Parmar), Adamas (Yash), Souza (Chouhan), Augustus Caesar (Bhawani), Wall Street (S.J. Sunil), Inishmore (Mosin), Volare (T.S. Jodha), Remy Red (Agarwal) and Edmund (Ajinkya) 1-10, 600/36. Won by: 3, 1/2 and 1. Snowfall, who was racing sixth or seventh till the bend, easily manoeuvred her way and won the race comfortably.

Second mock race (race track):

1200m: Northern Lights (Kaviraj), Distinction (Chouhan), Dalasan (Merchant), M’ssarat (Gore), Well Speaking (A. Prakash), Super King (Peter), Moment Of Madness (Shahrukh) and Candescent Star (Kirtish) 1-11, 600/36. Won By: Nk, 5 and 2. First and second named, who finished in close order, were impressive. Well Speaking jumped out awkwardly, while Candescent Star was planted in the stalls, later jumped out and finished far behind.