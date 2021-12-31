Iron Age and Lagarde please

Iron Age and Lagarde pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 31) morning.

Inner sand

600m: 2/y/os Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj), Emperor Roderic (Kirtish) 41. Both were easy.

800m: 2/y/o Mighty Wings (Pradeep) 53, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Cherished (Kirtish) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Multistarrer (Hamir), Remus (Raghuveer) 1-6, 600/40. They moved level freely. Mandeville (Kirtish), Chopin (Neeraj) 1-8, 600/40. Both moved together freely. Iron Age (Shelar) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Princess Of Naples (Shelar), Lightningonmyfeet (Raghuveer) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/os King’s Ransom (Chouhan), Swift (Kaviraj) 1-11, 600/42. Pair moved freely. 2/y/os Golden Rule (Kaviraj), Malachite (Kirtish) 1-11, 600/44. Both were level.

1200m: Multiencrypted (rb) 1-23, 600/42. Moved well.

1400m: Lagarde (Indrajeet) 1-34, 600/39. Responded well. Caprisca (Hamir), Truly Epic (A. Imran Khan) 1-34, 600/41. Former started four lengths ahead and finished a distance ahead.

1600m: Raechelles Pride (rb) 1-53, 600/41. Moved well.

1800m: North Star (Kirtish) 2-8, 600/44. Moved freely.