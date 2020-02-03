Iron Age and Direwolf catches the eye

Iron Age and Direwolf caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 3) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Hunt For Gold (Parmar) 41.5. Easy.

800m: Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Ron (Santosh), Gold Charm (Daman) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Memorable Memories (J. Chinoy), Romanesque (Zervan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Honourable Eyes (Zervan) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Easy. Chancellor (Rupesh) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40.5. Easy. Nusrat (Merchant) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Grand Eyes (J. Chinoy) 1-22.5, 1000/1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed. Iron Age (Zervan) 1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/36. Moved impressively.

1400m: Ithaca (Zervan) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Pushed.

Race track:

600m: Wilshire (Merchant) 36.5. Moved well. Imperial Heritage (rb) 38. Moved freely. Waverunner (Hanumant), Reciprocity (rb) 34. They were urged and ended level. Sussing (rb) 35. Urged.

1000m: Gracida (Santosh), Blue Blood (Neeraj) 1-5, 600/36. They moved level freely.

1200m: Van Dyke (Mahesh) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 600/37. Moved well. Soldier Of Fortune (Nazil), Periwinkle (rb) 1-16, 1000/1-2.5, 800/49.5, 600/35.5. Pair urged and ended level.

Gate practice —inner sand:

1000m: Thea’s Castle (Kaviraj), Native Prince (Aniket) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Irish Eyes (Nazil), Masar (rb) and Star Kitten (Rathod) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. First and second named finished five lengths ahead. Direwolf (S.J. Sunil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Theodora (Parmar), Irina (Kharadi) and Immeasurable (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. Theodora finished four lengths ahead. Raweno (Merchant), Opening Verse (A. Gaikwad) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former jumped out well and finished four lengths ahead. Tomorrows Dreams (C.S. Jodha), The Pianist (V.Jodha) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Pair moved level freely. Relentless Pursuit (J. Chinoy), Jager Bomb (Peter) and Gloriosus (Mansoor) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/40. First named finished well clear of others.