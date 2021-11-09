Iron Age and Chancellor catch the eye

Pune:

09 November 2021 18:02 IST

Iron Age and Chancellor caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 9) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Fassbinder (Zervan) 39. easy.

800m: Red Merlot (Aniket) 50, 600/38. Slightly urged. Mystical Rose (Yash) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Agostino Carracci (Zervan) 52, 600/39. Moved well. My Treasure (Yash) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. 2/y/o Hooves Of Thunder (Yash), Powerful Star (Peter) 53, 600/39. Former finished well clear. 2/y/o Phoenix Tower/Bernsteinkuste (Rathod), Arabian Storm (Agarwal) 53, 600/40. Both moved freely. 2/y/o Super King (Yash), Star Sincerity (Peter) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Tasman (rb) 55, 600/40. Easy. Vikramaditya (Dashrath) 55, 600/41. Easy. Miracle (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. Easy. Expedition (Zervan) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. Darwin (Rupesh) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Iron Age (Shelar) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Impressed. Chancellor (Pradeep), Gusty Girl (P. Vinod) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former was superior. On Va Danser (Dashrath) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Mount Moriah (Rupesh) 1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Pushed.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Sergio (rb) 1-8, 800/52, 600/37. Moved well. 2/y/os Mehr (Mosin), Venus (Shelar) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42. They were easy.