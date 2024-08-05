Irish Rockstar, The Leader and Mazal Tov impress

Irish Rockstar, The Leader and Mazal Tov impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (August 5).

Inner sand:

1000m: Gallon Of My Love (Sai Kiran), Glow In The Dark (R. Pradeep) 1-9, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Instructor (M. Naveen) 1-7, 600/39. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Mazal Tov (Antony) 1-8, 600/41. Catch The Eye. Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/43. In fine condition. Cat Whiskers (Koshi K) 1-15, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Royal Whisper (rb), Super Marvella (Salman K) 1-14.5, 600/43. They finished level. Flash (Koshi K) 1-15, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Don Carlos (Indrajeet) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Imperial Star (Shinde), Star Honour (Prabhakaran) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. They finished together. Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display. The Leader (B. Paswan), Aircraft (Qureshi) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Stellar Gold (Koshi K) 1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Shaped well.

Inner sand — August 4:

1000m: Double Vision (Dhanu S) 1-8, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-9, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Count Basie (Indrajeet) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/39. Strode out well.

Grass track:

1600m: Disruptor (Manjunath) 1-46, 1,400/1-32, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/43.5. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Master Craft (rb), Triple Star (rb) 45. They moved freely. Ice Storm (Rajesh K) 45. Easy. Priceless Prince (Siddaraju) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Aarini (rb) 1-15.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-12, 600/42.5. Pleased. Star Concept (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Slainte (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved nicely. Imperial Gesture (P. Vikram) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively. Dramatic (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Shaped well. Ranquelino (R. Pradeep) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Assimilate (S.J. Moulin) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. In fine condition. King Louis (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. In good shape.

1400m: King Of War (Faizan K) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved attractively.

1600m: Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. A pleasing display.