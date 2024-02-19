Irish Rockstar, Macron, Positano and Armory impress

February 19, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Irish Rockstar, Macron, Positano and Armory impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb. 19).

Inner sand:

1000m: Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-9, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Brave Majesty (Darshan) 1-7, 600/40. Stretched out well.

1400m: Quevega (Rajesh K), Burning Arrow (rb) 1-37, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Ultimate Striker (Vivek), Breeze Bluster (rb) 42.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Irish Rockstar (I. Chisty) 41. Moved attractively.

1000m: Joon (I. Chisty) 1-13, 600/44. Worked well.

1200m: Macron (Chetan K) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Anzac Pipernal (Mark) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Casteel (Antony), Star Honour (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Armory (Rajesh K) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Positano (Darshan) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. A fine display.

Outer sand — Feb 18:

600m: Multisided (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Moved well.

1000m: Worldly Wise (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely.