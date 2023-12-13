ADVERTISEMENT

Irish Gold pleases

December 13, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Irish Gold pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 13) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Harriet (Ajinkya) 42. Easy. C’est L’ Amour (J. Chinoy) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Adonis (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Golden Kingdom (Kamble) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Son Of A Gun (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Northern Singer (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Phanta (Aniket) 56, 600/43. Easy. Spiritual Rock (V. Bunde) 57, 600/43. Easy. Emerald Queen (rb) 56, 600/41. Moved fluently. Kings Love (Nazil) 54, 600/39. Good. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 53, 600/39. Moved nicely. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Urged.

1000m: Champagne Smile (P. Vinod) 1-5, 800/53, 600/41. Slightly urged. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Reminiscence (J. Chinoy) 1-25, 1000/1-11, 800/57, 600/43. Moved freely.

1600m: Irish Gold (P. Vinod) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Exotic Star (S. Sunil), Pyrite (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. They were pushed and the former was two lengths better. Good Deeds (P. Vinod), 2/y/o Magical Star (Mosin) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead.

