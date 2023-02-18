ADVERTISEMENT

Irish Gold and Rodrigo catch the eye

February 18, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Irish Gold and Rodrigo caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 18) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Reciprocity (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Tango Punch (Gagandeep), Princess Carolina (S. Sunil) 55, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead. Rodrigo (V. Bunde), Victoria Peak (P. Vinod) 50, 600/38. Former easily finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. King Of Katni (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Irish Gold (Mosin) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively. Ocean Of God (V. Jodha) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well.

1400m: Midas Touch (app) 1-37, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Moved freely.

