Irish Gold and Miranda show out

January 02, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Mumbai:

Irish Gold and Miranda showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Toussaint (Gore) 40. Easy. Scottish Scholar (Merchant) 41. Easy. Perhaps (Nazil) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Dalasan (Shubham) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Lord Vader (Bhawani), Sentinel (T. Atul) 53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Waikiki (Parmar), Prince O’ War (Dhebe) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Animous (T. Atul) 52, 600/39. Urged. Star Of Orion (Saba) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Exemplify (Nirmal) 55, 600/41. Easy. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Whatsinaname (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Responded well. Habibi (Mosin) 55, 600/42. Moved freely.

1000m: Aries (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Pushed in the last part. Sandman (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Slightly urged. Snowfall (Sandesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Blue’s Pride (V. Bunde), Battista (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Kaitlan (V. Jodha) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Winter Agenda (Kaviraj), Allied Attack (Gagandeep) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front.

1200m: Irish Gold (Mosin) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Moved impressively.

1400m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 800/56, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1600m: Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-52, 1200/1-25, 600/45. Moved well.

1800m: Dangerous (Srinath) 2-7, 1600/1-52, 1200/1-26, 600/46. Ridden out.

Race track:

600m: Queens Pride (Sandesh) 39. Easy. Divine Thoughts (Sandesh) 38. Moved freely.

1000m: Alpha Gene (Shelar) 1-7, 600/39. Moved well. Moonlight Kiss (Kaviraj), Excellent Gold (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/50, 600/35. Former ended two lengths in front. Aira (Bhawani) 1-5, 600/35. Moved freely. Northern Singer (Kaviraj), Yawar (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. They moved level freely. Monarchy (Nazil) 1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Moved well.

1200m: Mysticism (Kirtish) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Worked well. Redifined (Nazil) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Urged in the last part.

1400m: Tureci (Kaviraj), Mighty Thunder (Mustakim) 1-34, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Fighton (Parmar), Jetfire (D.A. Naik) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They finished level freely. Miss Karina (A. Gaikwad), Roll The Dice (Mustakim) 1-11, 600/44. Former better. Dragoness (Parmar), Nobility (D.A. Naik) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Former jumped out well and finished a distance ahead. Lion King (rb), Mariella (Merchant) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Miranda (Kirtish), Peregrine Falcon (C. Umesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. My Name Is Trinity (Merchant), Tabriz (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead.