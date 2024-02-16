ADVERTISEMENT

Irish Gold and Lord Eric catch the eye

February 16, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Mumbai:

Irish Gold and Lord Eric caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 16) morning.

Inner sand:

1000m: Mount Sinai (Kiran Naidu), Galloping Ahead (Parmar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former was one length superior. Lord Eric (P. Vinod) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Daddy’s Blessing (J. Chinoy) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Supreme Spirit (V. Bunde), Eclairage (Hamir) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1200m: Wall Street (Kiran Naidu) 1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/57, 600/44. Moved freely. Mumtaz (Kirtish), Mariana (Trevor) 1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Pair moved together freely. Irish Gold (P. Vinod), Mi Arion (H. Gore) 1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Christofle (C. Umesh) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well.

