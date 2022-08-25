Races

Inweyoubelieve and Apsara Star shine

Inweyoubelieve and Apsara Star shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (August 24).

Outer sand:

600m: Shabelle (Shreyas S) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Fernet Branca (Arul) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Inyouwebelieve (Srinath) 1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively.

1200m: Star Comet (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Apsara Star (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Impressed.


