Inweyoubelieve and Apsara Star shine
Inweyoubelieve and Apsara Star shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (August 24).
Outer sand:
600m: Shabelle (Shreyas S) 44.5. Moved freely.
1000m: Fernet Branca (Arul) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Inyouwebelieve (Srinath) 1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively.
1200m: Star Comet (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Apsara Star (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Impressed.
