Invitational races on December 19

17 December 2021 03:46 IST

Stakes money over ₹3 crore

The rescheduled Indian Turf Invitation Cup races will be held on December 19 (Sunday) at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

The mega event was originally planned to be run in April, but was not held as the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) had to halt the Mumbai racing season abruptly due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year all four Group I Invitational races will be run the same day. The stellar attraction of the day — the Indian Turf Invitation Cup — will be sponsored by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla.

The first classic of the season, the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian 1000 Guineas, would be the added attraction of the day.

Unprecedented

Speaking about the 59th edition of this prestigious event, RWITC chairman Zavaray S. Poonawalla said: “the landmark highlights of the day include the stakes money over ₹3 crore, the highest ever given out on an Invitation Cup day.

“Seven Group races in a single day, including five Group I races — Indian Turf Invitation Cup, Sprinters Cup, Super Mile, Stayers Cup and 1000 Guineas — is unprecedented in the history of Indian horse racing.

“Another highlight of the day will be free entry to all our members, owners and trainers with complimentary passes for two guests each.”