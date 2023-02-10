ADVERTISEMENT

Invincible, True Faith, Jersey Legend and Stormy Ocean impress

February 10, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Invincible, True Faith, Jersey Legend and Stormy Ocean impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb. 10).

Inner sand:

1000m: Acaster (Srinath) 1-11, 600/41. Worked well. Accumulate (Darshan) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Jersey Legend (S.K. Paswan) 1-5.5, 600/39. Pleased. Slice Of Heaven (S.K. Paswan) 1-8.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

1200m: Arrowette (Darshan) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/39. Pleased.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Outer sand:

600m: Spectacular (Akram) 46. Easy. High Speed Dive (R. Ravi) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: True Faith (A. Imran) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Mystikos (Salman K), Regal Aristocracy (Akram) 1-15.5, 600/45. They finished level.

1200m: Sekhmet (S.K. Paswan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Stretched out well.

1400m: Invincible (R. Pradeep), Ring Master (Lakhan) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead.

1600m: Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 1-54, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. A good display.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US