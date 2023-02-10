HamberMenu
Invincible, True Faith, Jersey Legend and Stormy Ocean impress

February 10, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Invincible, True Faith, Jersey Legend and Stormy Ocean impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb. 10).

Inner sand:

1000m: Acaster (Srinath) 1-11, 600/41. Worked well. Accumulate (Darshan) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Jersey Legend (S.K. Paswan) 1-5.5, 600/39. Pleased. Slice Of Heaven (S.K. Paswan) 1-8.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

1200m: Arrowette (Darshan) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Spectacular (Akram) 46. Easy. High Speed Dive (R. Ravi) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: True Faith (A. Imran) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Mystikos (Salman K), Regal Aristocracy (Akram) 1-15.5, 600/45. They finished level.

1200m: Sekhmet (S.K. Paswan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Stretched out well.

1400m: Invincible (R. Pradeep), Ring Master (Lakhan) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead.

1600m: Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 1-54, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. A good display.

