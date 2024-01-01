Invincible, Ruling Dynasty and Golden Legend please

January 01, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Invincible, Ruling Dynasty and Golden Legend pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan. 1).

Inner sand:

1400m: Castaneda (rb) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Flamberge (Salman K) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Ranquelino (A. Velu), Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Former finished a length ahead. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Golden Legend (rb) 1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Siege Courageous (Indrajeet) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Ruling Dynasty (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.

Inner sand — Dec. 31:

1400m: El Asesino (Darshan) 1-33, 1,200/1-18, 1,000/1-5, 600/40. A fine display.

Outer sand: 600m: Serai (I. Chisty) 43. Strode out well.

1000m: Sincerity (Antony) 1-13, 600/43. In fine shape.

1400m: Del Aviz (Shreyas) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well.