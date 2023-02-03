ADVERTISEMENT

Invincible, Golden Oaks, All Attractive and Stars Above please

February 03, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Invincible, Golden Oaks, All Attractive and Stars Above pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb. 3).

Inner sand:

1200m: Phoenix Surprise (S.K. Paswan) 1-26, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

600m: Royal Mysore (S. John) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Golden Oaks (Shinde) 1-12, 600/43. Moved attractively. Augusto (S.K. Paswan) 1-15.5, 600/47. Moved on the bit. All Attractive (P. Ramesh) 1-15, 600/43. Impressed.

1200m: Rochelle (Salman K) 1-30.5, 1,0001-14, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Invincible (Srinath) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. A fine display. Stars Above (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Glow In The Dark (Jagadeesh) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up in the last part.

1400m: Pharazon (Rozario) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Note.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US