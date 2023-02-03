HamberMenu
Invincible, Golden Oaks, All Attractive and Stars Above please

February 03, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Invincible, Golden Oaks, All Attractive and Stars Above pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb. 3).

Inner sand:

1200m: Phoenix Surprise (S.K. Paswan) 1-26, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Royal Mysore (S. John) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Golden Oaks (Shinde) 1-12, 600/43. Moved attractively. Augusto (S.K. Paswan) 1-15.5, 600/47. Moved on the bit. All Attractive (P. Ramesh) 1-15, 600/43. Impressed.

1200m: Rochelle (Salman K) 1-30.5, 1,0001-14, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Invincible (Srinath) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. A fine display. Stars Above (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Glow In The Dark (Jagadeesh) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up in the last part.

1400m: Pharazon (Rozario) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Note.

