Invincible, Crown Consort, Princeless Gold, Zuri, Forest Flame and Double Scotch shine

December 27, 2022 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Invincible, Crown Consort, Princeless Gold, Zuri, Forest Flame and Double Scotch shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 27).

Inner sand:

1000m: Aquila (Nazerul) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. Worked well. Musterion (Darshan) 1-6.5, 600/39. Stretched out well. Smithsonian (Darshan) 1-6.5, 600/38.5. In fine nick. Pastiche (Darshan) 1-6.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Quick Witted (Aliyar) 1-10.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Lagarde (Indrajeet) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Moved fluently. Tiger Returns (Rayan) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Immortal Beauty (Tauseef), Champions Way (Adarsh) 45.5. They moved freely. Southern Ruler (Nazerul) 42. Shaped well. Lycurgus (rb), Eco Friendly (Ramesh K) 44.5. They finished level. Knight In Hooves (Shinde) 43. In fine trim. Exalted Dream (Naveen K) 44. Easy. Momentous (Prabhakaran), Hoofed Wonder (Tauseef) 45. They moved together. Altamonte (Salman K) 43.5. Moved freely. Knotty Charmer (Antony) 44. Maintains form. Southern Ruler (Nazerul) 42. Worked well.

1000m: Peyo (Shinde) 1-15, 600/43. In fine shape. Macron (rb) 1-14.5, 600/42. Pleased. Country’s Jewel (Naveen K) 1-15, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Fondness Of You (Prabhakaran), Super Sapphire (Shinde) 1-14.5, 600/43. They moved impressively. Southern Dynasty (Aliyar), Star Comet (A. Imran) 1-12, 600/43. They finished level. Unique Style (rb) 1-12, 600/42. Strode out well. Silver Dew (Aliyar) 1-12, 600/44.5. Stretched out well. Banksy (Qureshi) 1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Invincible (Antony) 1-9, 600/41.5. May strike soon.

1200m: Dynamic Force (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Knotty Challenger (Nazerul), Maroon (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Sagittarii (Prabhakaran), Burmese (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Zuri (Darshan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Fast Response (Tousif K), Roman Spirit (A. Imran) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Tranquilo (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. In fine nick. King Louis (Qureshi) 1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/45. Responded well to the urgings. Bold Act (Tauseef), Crown Witness (Khurshad) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved fluently. Bellator (Vaibhav) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Pleased. Crown Consort (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. In fine condition. Groovin (Nazerul) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/42. In fine trim.

1400m: Granpar (Darshan) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Double Scotch (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A good display. Sunlit Path (Rozario) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1600m: Queen Envied (Vaibhav), Victoria Punch (Salman K) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. They moved on the bit.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Pavarotti (Likith), Aircraft (A. Imran) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished distance ahead. Fast Pace (P. Ramesh), Mr Humble (rb), One Sowonderful (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40.5. First named impressed. Jai Vikram (Jagadeesh), Tehani (Darshan) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished distance ahead. She’s A Lady (Akram), Mystikos (Salman K) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Kings Speech (P. Mani) 1-19, (1,200-600) 37. Jumped out smartly. Southern Power (Rayan), Debonair (Aliyar) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Star Concept (Shinde), Vyasa (R. Pradeep), Born King (Khurshad) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. First two named were the pick while Vyasa slowly off and finished level. The Perfect Choice (rb), The Athabasca (Siddaraju), Thewhisperquietly (Chadrashekar) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out well. Augustina (Likith) 1-34, (1,200-600) 46.5. Cash Out (R. Pradeep) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. Jumped out well. Greenwich (Likith), Crosswater (Antony) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Moving Ahead (R. Pradeep), Blazing Engine (Chetan K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished six lengths ahead.