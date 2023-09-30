HamberMenu
Invincible and Last Wish catch the eye

September 30, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Invincible and Last Wish caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept 30).

Inner sand: 600m: Galactical (Arvind) 40. Moved well. Lauterbrunnen (rb), Burning Arrow (Rajesh K) 40. They finished level.

1000m: Glow In The Dark (R. Ravi) 1-9, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Clever Hans (Saddam), Skyfire (Surya) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. They moved fluently. Knotty Dancer (B. Paswan) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved freely.

1400m: Devils Magic (rb) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

Outer sand: 1200m: Bleue Dali (B. Paswan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Super Gladiator (Chetan K), Altamonte (Vivek) 1-32, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Augusto (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Shaped well. Friya (Arul) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up.

1400m: Last Wish (Salman K) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings. Lex Luthor (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58. Easy. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display. Agnostic (Darshan) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

