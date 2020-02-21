Into The Groove for feature event

Into The Groove, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Madras Race Club Trophy (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday (Feb. 21). False rails (width about 8.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. CHARMADI PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 20, 5-y-o & over, 1-45 p.m.: 1. Fierce Fighter (4) A. Imran 60, 2. Zala Princess (6) Chetan G 59.5, 3. Prime Star (5) Md. Aliyar 58.5, 4. Desert Gilt (7) Antony 58, 5. Phoenix Reached (8) Jagadeesh 58, 6. Rancho (3) Arshad 58, 7. Good Word (9) Shreyas 57.5, 8. Noble Splendor (1) Sai Vamshi 56.5 and 9. El Matador (2) A. Vishwanath 54.

1. PRIME STAR, 2. PHOENIX REACHED, 3. FIERCE FIGHTER

2. KATEEL PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-15: 1. Dream Chaser (7) Kiran Rai 55, 2. Katana (8) Suraj 55, 3. Little Joe (1) T.S. Jodha 55, 4. Redoubtable (2) Jagadeesh 55, 5. Rocky Retreat (4) David Allan 55, 6. Amalfi Sunrise (5) Trevor 53.5, 7. Baroness (9) Ajeet Kumar 53.5, 8. Glenary (3) S. Hussain 53.5 and 9. Paparazzi (6) Antony 53.5.

1. AMALFI SUNRISE, 2. KATANA, 3. PAPPARAZI

3. BYERLY TURK TROPHY (2,000m), rated 45 to 65, 2-45: 1. Lycurgus (3) Trevor 60, 2. Treasure Striker (1) I. Chisty 59, 3. Roman Senator (2) David Allan 58 and 4. Show Girl (4) Vaibhav 57.

1. ROMAN SENATOR, 2. LYCURGUS

4. BHAGAMANDALA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over, 3-15: 1. Masada (6) R. Manish 60, 2. Gypsy (8) R. Manjunath 59, 3. Morrane Gabriella (2) R. Pradeep 59, 4. Tio Rico (9) R. Marshall 57.5, 5. Bold Move (3) Vaibhav 56.5, 6. Brooklyn Supreme (4) Vinod Shinde 56.5, 7. Aleef (1) A. Vishwanath 56, 8. Duxton (7) Darshan 54.5 and 9. Ultimate Power (5) Jagadeesh 54.5.

1. DUXTON, 2. TIO RICO, 3. BOLD MOVE

5. SAPTARISHI PLATE (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over, 3-45: 1. Raw Gold (7) Chetan G 60, 2. Zhu Zhu Zest (5) Darshan 59.5, 3. Gold Mist (1) A. Ramu 59, 4. Agnar (11) S. John 58.5, 5. Revan Star (2) R. Pradeep 58.5, 6. Florencia (10) R. Manjunath 56.5, 7. Diamantissimo (4) Tauseef 55.5, 8. Hidden Soldier (12) Antony 55, 9. Blarney Stone (8) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 10. Barog (6) Arshad 53.5, 11. Bella Mamma (9) A. Vishwanath 53.5 and 12. Master Of War (3) Rayan 53.5.

1. AGNAR, 2. BLARNEY STONE, 3. HIDDEN SOLDIER

6. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), rated 75 & over, 4-15: 1. Areca Legend (7) M. Naveen 66.5, 2. Dream Catcher (2) Chetan G 63.5, 3. Naazaan (6) Naveen K 52.5, 4. Automatic (9) S. John 62, 5. Diamond Rays (10) Md. Aliyar 60, 6. Mr Handsome (8) A. Velu 60, 7. Merlot (3) Ankit Yadav 54, 8. Rafa (5) T.S. Jodha 53, 9. Into The Groove (4) Trevor 52.5, 10. Attorney General (1) Darshan 51.5 and 11. Manchester (11) Arshad 51.

1. INTO THE GROOVE, 2. AUTOMATIC, 3. ARECA LEGEND

7. CHARMADI PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 20, 5-y-o & over, 4-45: 1. Azeemki Princess (5) Arvind K 60, 2. South Bell (1) M. Naveen 60, 3. Bazinga (4) Antony 59.5, 4. Glorious Days (10) Jagadeesh 59.5, 5. Above The Rest (8) Chetan G 59, 6. Freestyle (7) S. Qureshi 59, 7. Apollo Bay (3) Trevor 58.5, 8. Brightside Of Life (6) S. John 57, 9. Only Prince (9) Sai Vamshi 56 and 10. Duty Call (2) Arshad 52.5.

1. APOLLO BAY, 2. BRIGHTSIDE OF LIFE, 3. BAZINGA

8. BHAGAMANDALA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over, 5-15: 1. Yerwazan (3) Kiran Rai 60, 2. Sharp Response (1) M. Naveen 59.5, 3. Mohican (6) A. Imran 58.5, 4. Fantastic App (4) R. Pradeep 58, 5. Memoriter (2) Vijay Kumar 58, 6. Princess Holly (5) Ajeet Kumar 58, 7. Lightning Attack (8) Darshan 57.5, 8. She's Innocent (9) Vinod Shinde 57.5 and 9. Radiant Treasure (7) S. Hussain 56.5.

1. MOHICAN, 2. YERWAZAN, 3. MEMORITER

Day's best: INTO THE GROOVE

Double: AMALFI SUNRISE — ROMAN SENATOR

JKt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.