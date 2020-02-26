Intense Stylist, Star Superior, Trouvaille, Excellent Queen, Winning Force and Star Hopper impress
Intense Stylist, Star Superior, Trouvaille, Excellent Queen, Winning Force and Star Hopper impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb 26)
Inner sand:
1000m: Dragon Mountain (rb), Genuine Star (Mark) 1-8, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Tutankhamun (S. Hussain), Stars In His Eyes (rb) 1-7, 600/39. Former showed out. Copper Sunrise (Antony) 1-7, 600/39.5. Pleased.
1200m: Roma Victor (Chetan K) 1-20, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Shesmyscript (Mrs Silva), Tororosso (Anjar) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. Former finished distance ahead.
1400m: Donna Bella (Mrs Silva) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 50. Eased up.
Outer sand:
600m: Aztec Queen (Rayan), Propine (Shiva K) 45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.
1000m: General Patton (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Treasure Delight (rb) 1-13, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Indian Empress (M. Naveen), Harbour Sunrise (Chetan K) 1-12, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Karadeniz (A. Imran), After Hours (Sai Vamshi) 1-11, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Intense Stylist (A. Imran), Dandi March (V. Jodha) 1-13.5, 600/40.5. They moved attractively. Chul Bul Rani (rb) 1-16.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Caesars Palace (A. Velu) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.
1200m: Winning Force (Arshad) 1-29, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Maintains form. Spirit Bruce (P. Ramesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Eased up. Star Superior (Suraj), Amazing Skill (Mark) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. Former put up a fine display while the latter joined at 600m and finished three lengths behind. Star Hopper (R. Marshall) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Whomakestherules (Mark) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Star Sapphire (Suraj), Kingsfield (S. Hussain) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Velegro (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Stone House (P. Ramesh), Raven Rock (Kiran Rai) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. A 3-y-o (Arazan - Rain Splasher) (R. Marshall) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Excellent Queen (Irvan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Moved attractively, note. High Priestess (Aliyar), Code Of Honour (David Allan) 1-28, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead.
1400m: Trouvaille (V. Jodha) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Temple Dancer (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Sir Jersey (rb), Redoubtable (Selvaraj) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Striking Memory (Darshan) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Stretched out well. Grey Channel (Jagadeesh) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved well.
1600m: Debonair (Nazerul) 2-0, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/46.5. Easy.