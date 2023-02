February 10, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Mumbai:

Intense Belief shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 10) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Wild Hammer (Mustakim), Bombay (rb) 51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Kiefer (C. Umesh) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Birkin Blower (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1400m: Rue St Honore’ (Neeraj) 1-42, 600/45. Easy.