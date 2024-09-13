ADVERTISEMENT

Inquilab and Treat show out

Published - September 13, 2024 06:08 pm IST - Pune:

Inquilab and Treat showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 13) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Just Reward (Saba) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Samson (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Memphis (Mosin), Dazzling Duchess (Gore) 51, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior.

1000m: Fast Approach (Gore) 1-9, 600/43. Moved fluently. El Greco (Trainer) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Mi Arion (V. Bunde), Sorrento Secret (D.S. Rathore) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished well clear. Desert Classic (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Brave Beauty (Pranil) 1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Worked freely.

1400m: Inquilab (Hamir), Treat (C.S. Jodha) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Both pleased.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Yukikaze (Merchant), Major Saab (Gore) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Lion King (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Madam Rich (Ajinkya) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Jumped out well. Ekla Cholo (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Lord Murphy (Vinod), 2/y/o Giant Gold (app) 1-14, 800/58, 600/42. They were easy.

