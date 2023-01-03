ADVERTISEMENT

Inishmore, Baby Bazooka and Pride’s Angel catch the eye

January 03, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Inishmore, Baby Bazooka and Pride’s Angel caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 3) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Dagger’s Strike (Zameer) 39. Moved freely. Enlightened (Shelar) 40. Easy.

800m: Come Back Please (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Easy. Zip Along (Mustakim) 54, 600/41. Urged. IL Divino (Neeraj) 56, 600/41. Easy. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Decacorn (Walkar), Miss American Pie (Dhebe) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Flying Scotsman (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Metzinger (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Pushed. Superlative (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Chopin (Kirtish) 52, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Rambler (Zervan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Moved well. Nelson River (Gore) 1-12, 600/45. Easy. Cellini (P. Shinde) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Inishmore (Shelar), Attained (P. Shinde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and easily finished three lengths ahead. Note the former. Ataash (Sandesh) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Easy. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Commandment (P. Shinde) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Chieftain (P. Shinde) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed. Fancy Nancy (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Pride’s Angel (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Dexa (C.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. Lazarus (Chouhan) 1-11, 600/41. Easy.

1200m: Empower (P. Shinde), Liam (Shelar) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They moved level freely. Geographique (Neeraj), Aah Bella (C.S. Jodha) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished level. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed in the last part. Dufy (Merchant) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well.

1400m: Once You Go Black (Sandesh) 1-41, 600/46. Easy.

1600m: Mysticism (Kaviraj) 1-56, 600/43. Moved freely. Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Worked well.

