HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inishmore, Baby Bazooka and Pride’s Angel catch the eye

January 03, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Inishmore, Baby Bazooka and Pride’s Angel caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 3) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Dagger’s Strike (Zameer) 39. Moved freely. Enlightened (Shelar) 40. Easy.

800m: Come Back Please (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Easy. Zip Along (Mustakim) 54, 600/41. Urged. IL Divino (Neeraj) 56, 600/41. Easy. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Decacorn (Walkar), Miss American Pie (Dhebe) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Flying Scotsman (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Metzinger (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Pushed. Superlative (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Chopin (Kirtish) 52, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Rambler (Zervan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Moved well. Nelson River (Gore) 1-12, 600/45. Easy. Cellini (P. Shinde) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Inishmore (Shelar), Attained (P. Shinde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and easily finished three lengths ahead. Note the former. Ataash (Sandesh) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Easy. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Commandment (P. Shinde) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Chieftain (P. Shinde) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed. Fancy Nancy (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Pride’s Angel (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Dexa (C.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. Lazarus (Chouhan) 1-11, 600/41. Easy.

1200m: Empower (P. Shinde), Liam (Shelar) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They moved level freely. Geographique (Neeraj), Aah Bella (C.S. Jodha) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished level. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed in the last part. Dufy (Merchant) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well.

1400m: Once You Go Black (Sandesh) 1-41, 600/46. Easy.

1600m: Mysticism (Kaviraj) 1-56, 600/43. Moved freely. Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Worked well.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.