Indian Racing Carnival to be staged this weekend

March 28, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MUMBAI:

All roads will lead to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse this weekend (April 1 & 2) to witness RWITC’s Indian Racing Carnival, sponsored by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla in association with Bookmyshow.

The two-day evening event, to mark the finale of the Mumbai racing season, boasts an impressive total of 14 million/multi-million races for horses in all age groups and classes with a whopping stakesmoney of ₹3 crores.

Five glamour races

The C.N. Wadia Gold Cup (Gr. 2) (2,400m) powered by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, The Maharaja Sir Harisinghji Trophy (Gr.3) (1,600m) powered by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Sprinters’ Challenge (1,200m), the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Juvenile Million (1,600m) and the RWITC Ltd Juvenile Multi-Million (1,400m) for maiden 3-year-olds are the most anticipated races of the carnival.

A unique feature of the carnival is the trainer and jockey championship, where a professional’s performance will be judged over 10 select races during the weekend, based on a points system. The winning trainer and jockey will each receive ₹1 lakh.

Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla said “the Indian Racing Carnival’s idea was moved by Ram Shroff and is like a replica of the Indian Turf Invitation weekend that we are trying to stage here. I hope we can make it much better next time. I would like to thank the Committee of RWITC for granting us the clearance to put up a good programme. Hopefully it’s a great impetus for racing to improve further.”

Ram Shroff, chairman, Stewards of the Club, said “ This is the concept which I had in my mind for the last few years and with the support of Mr. Surendra Sanas, RWITC chairman and the committee Members, finally managed to achieve this great concept of Indian Racing Carnival. We are expecting around 36 outstation horses from all over the country which will compete with the Western India horses over the weekend here.”

Bumper prize

A MG Hector can be won on Sunday in a contest of skill. All entrants to the Members and First Enclosure will get a form where one has to predict the first four placings in finishing order of the C.N. Wadia Gold Cup.

For patrons who place a bet of ₹500 or more on the club’s totalizators at the racecourse over the weekend, there will be a lucky draw with fantastic prizes up for grabs, including motorbikes, smart TVs and smartphones.