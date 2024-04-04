Indian Racing Carnival 2.0 on April 6 and 7

April 04, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - MUMBAI:

The Royal Western India Turf Club will host the second edition of Indian Racing Carnival on April 6 and 7 at the Mahalaxmi race course.

Powered by Zavaray S. Poonawalla, in association with Bookmyshow, the event promises to be a thrilling one for racing enthusiasts, with the much-anticipated C.N. Wadia Gold Cup, powered by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla (ZSP), taking centerstage on Sunday.

The two-day event marks the finale of the Mumbai racing season, which featured an impressive total of 14 graded/million/multi-million races and boasted a whopping stake money of ₹3 crore.

The carnival features six glamour races including the C.N. Wadia Gold Cup (Gr. 2) (2,400m) powered by ZSP, Maharaja Sir Harisinghji Trophy (Gr. 3) (1,600m) powered by ZSP, Poonawalla Stud Farms Auction Sale Stakes, Bombay Club Multi-Million, Zavaray S. Poonawalla Sprinters’ Challenge (1,200m), and the RWITC Ltd. Multi-Million.

Patrons placing a bet of ₹500 or more in the Win Pool on both the days on RWITC totalizators at the Mumbai race course will have a chance to win fantastic prizes including a round trip ticket to Mauritius by Air Mauritius, a chance to win a 3 night stay for 2 at the Beachcomber Resort Mauritius, motorbike, smart TVs, and smartphones.

The ‘Queen Empress’ of the Indian Turf, 8-y-o Juliette is set to steal the show. With a record-breaking hat-trick of Invitation Cup wins last month, Karthik Ganapathy-trained Juliette is expected to showcase her class in the Wadia Gold Cup on Sunday.

In the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Sprinters’ Challenge, Time And Tide, trained by Adhirajsingh Jodha, who secured a comfortable victory at Kolkata, is anticipated to repeat his winning performance. However, competition is expected from Aman Altaf Hussain trainee Magileto and Prasanna Kumar’s Siege Courageous, both of whom have performed well in their morning trials.

