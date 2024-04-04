GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Indian Racing Carnival 2.0 on April 6 and 7

April 04, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Vinayak M. Zodge

The Royal Western India Turf Club will host the second edition of Indian Racing Carnival on April 6 and 7 at the Mahalaxmi race course.

Powered by Zavaray S. Poonawalla, in association with Bookmyshow, the event promises to be a thrilling one for racing enthusiasts, with the much-anticipated C.N. Wadia Gold Cup, powered by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla (ZSP), taking centerstage on Sunday.

The two-day event marks the finale of the Mumbai racing season, which featured an impressive total of 14 graded/million/multi-million races and boasted a whopping stake money of ₹3 crore.

The carnival features six glamour races including the C.N. Wadia Gold Cup (Gr. 2) (2,400m) powered by ZSP, Maharaja Sir Harisinghji Trophy (Gr. 3) (1,600m) powered by ZSP, Poonawalla Stud Farms Auction Sale Stakes, Bombay Club Multi-Million, Zavaray S. Poonawalla Sprinters’ Challenge (1,200m), and the RWITC Ltd. Multi-Million.

Patrons placing a bet of ₹500 or more in the Win Pool on both the days on RWITC totalizators at the Mumbai race course will have a chance to win fantastic prizes including a round trip ticket to Mauritius by Air Mauritius, a chance to win a 3 night stay for 2 at the Beachcomber Resort Mauritius, motorbike, smart TVs, and smartphones.

The ‘Queen Empress’ of the Indian Turf, 8-y-o Juliette is set to steal the show. With a record-breaking hat-trick of Invitation Cup wins last month, Karthik Ganapathy-trained Juliette is expected to showcase her class in the Wadia Gold Cup on Sunday.

In the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Sprinters’ Challenge, Time And Tide, trained by Adhirajsingh Jodha, who secured a comfortable victory at Kolkata, is anticipated to repeat his winning performance. However, competition is expected from Aman Altaf Hussain trainee Magileto and Prasanna Kumar’s Siege Courageous, both of whom have performed well in their morning trials.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.