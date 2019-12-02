Races

Indian Empress and Corona Del Corsa please

more-in

Indian Empress and Corona Del Corsa pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 2)

Inner sand:

1200m: Fierce Fighter (Nazerul), Debonair (A. Imran) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. They finished together.

Outer sand:

600m: Royal Crystal (Antony) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Brooklyn Supreme (Jagadeesh) 44. Shaped well.

1200m: Corona Del Corsa (Selvaraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Pleased. Varsha (Jagadeesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Stretched out well. Memoriter (Jagadeesh) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Thailand (Antony) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Indian Empress (M. Naveen) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Impressed.

Outer sand — Dec 1:

600m: Attorney General (rb) 42. In fine condition, note. Sir Supremo (Mark) 44. In fine nick.

1000m: Psychic Force (Irvan) 1-15.5, 600/41. A fine display. Secretive Force (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively.

Comments
